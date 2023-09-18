Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $70.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kellogg

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 655,600 shares of company stock valued at $41,811,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Kellogg by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE K opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

