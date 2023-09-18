Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Now Covered by Analysts at CLSA

CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $620.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. Kering has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $65.70.

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.

