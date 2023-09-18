Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KYYWF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($33.79) to GBX 2,000 ($25.03) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,150 ($26.91) to GBX 1,945 ($24.34) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

