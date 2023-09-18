KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 1.8% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of KLA by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $455.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.53. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $520.19.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,986 shares of company stock valued at $22,071,950 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $463.11.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

