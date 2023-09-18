Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.22

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $30.10 million and approximately $626,709.42 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00095363 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00048045 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00026993 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.