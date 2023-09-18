Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.60.
Koninklijke KPN Price Performance
Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th.
About Koninklijke KPN
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
