Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 51,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,428. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $616.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.52 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 82.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 524.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

