Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.29

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.29 and last traded at $40.18, with a volume of 44571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Koppers

Koppers Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $844.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Koppers had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $157,941.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,884.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Koppers news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $157,941.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,884.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,445 shares of company stock worth $444,435 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Koppers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Koppers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 45.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.