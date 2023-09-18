Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period.

Shares of KYMR opened at $19.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 305.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

