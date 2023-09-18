Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 0.6% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after acquiring an additional 632,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,049,000 after acquiring an additional 528,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $618.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $667.37 and a 200-day moving average of $593.10. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

