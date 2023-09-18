Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cormark

Cormark cut shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$43.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LB. Barclays decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James set a C$36.00 target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.08.

Shares of LB opened at C$32.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.61. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$28.23 and a 12 month high of C$48.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

