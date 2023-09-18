Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up about 1.2% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $199.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $123.25 and a one year high of $212.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.