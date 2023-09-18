Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $250,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 645,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 114,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 244,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,257. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

