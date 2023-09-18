Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,087,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 99.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average of $59.90. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $533.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.41 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

