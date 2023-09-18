Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $342,079,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 971.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 862,236 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $370.99. 8,714,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,457,344. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.47.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

