Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,040 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 225.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 608.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

IXC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.91. 65,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,996. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $42.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.