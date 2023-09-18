Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Sells 646 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for 1.0% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Republic Services by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded down $1.33 on Monday, reaching $148.81. 74,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $156.65. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.28.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RSG

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.