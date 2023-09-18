Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,965,000 after buying an additional 440,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,799,000 after buying an additional 362,449 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $123,356,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $120,708,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $438.17. The company had a trading volume of 85,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,612. The business has a 50-day moving average of $438.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $416.71 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Northrop Grumman

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.