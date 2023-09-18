Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,136,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $515.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $198.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $540.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

