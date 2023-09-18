Legacy Bridge LLC Buys 750 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 173.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,158,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,031,000 after buying an additional 2,003,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $52.56 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average is $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BSX. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,465 shares of company stock valued at $11,053,789. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.