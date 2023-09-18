Legacy Bridge LLC Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $35.15 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. HSBC began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

