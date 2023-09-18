Legacy Bridge LLC Decreases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 5,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.93.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $128.75 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $133.39. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.33.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

