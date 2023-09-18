Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000.

IWR stock opened at $71.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $76.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

