Legacy Bridge LLC Has $228,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.77 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.35.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

