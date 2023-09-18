Legacy Bridge LLC Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,438 shares of company stock worth $2,948,779 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.96 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $226.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.