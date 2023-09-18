Legacy Bridge LLC Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,438 shares of company stock worth $2,948,779 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.96 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $226.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cisco Systems Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.
Cisco Systems Company Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cisco Systems
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Can These 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks Deliver Income Growth?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Arm’s Blockbuster IPO: Big Names and High Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.