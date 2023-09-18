Legacy Bridge LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

