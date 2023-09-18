Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 60 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.8% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $848.00 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67. The stock has a market cap of $350.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $875.05 and a 200-day moving average of $763.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

