Legacy Bridge LLC Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $63.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $95.64. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.48.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

