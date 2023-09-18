Legacy Bridge LLC Trims Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $1,273,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 47,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $79.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1437 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

