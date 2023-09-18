LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 0.8 %

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $497,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,400,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.