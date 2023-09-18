LifePro Asset Management Buys 179 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,050.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,735,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $368,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,902. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The company has a market cap of $124.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.09.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

