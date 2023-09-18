LifePro Asset Management Buys New Holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 197,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. Triple Flag Precious Metals comprises 2.1% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LifePro Asset Management owned about 0.13% of Triple Flag Precious Metals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,218. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.