LifePro Asset Management Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

LifePro Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,749 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $92.96 during trading hours on Monday. 1,990,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,097,002. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $109.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.16.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

