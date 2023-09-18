LifePro Asset Management Has $504,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

LifePro Asset Management cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.58. 3,868,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,053,066. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.98.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

