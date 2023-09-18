LifePro Asset Management Purchases New Shares in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 340,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in B2Gold by 8.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,018,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,878,000 after buying an additional 9,146,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in B2Gold by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,516,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,805,000 after buying an additional 1,588,566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in B2Gold by 13.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,646,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after buying an additional 2,425,299 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in B2Gold by 4.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,368,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,773,000 after buying an additional 645,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in B2Gold by 159.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,254,000 after buying an additional 8,147,929 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

B2Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $3.18. 623,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,483,573. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.96.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.73 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

