LifePro Asset Management Purchases Shares of 24,248 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Weatherford International accounts for about 1.2% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the first quarter worth about $170,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WFRD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Weatherford International Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WFRD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,953. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.90. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.38.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 46.47% and a net margin of 5.30%. Equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.