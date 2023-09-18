LifePro Asset Management Sells 61,428 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

LifePro Asset Management lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 89.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,490 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 61,428 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

DVN stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.35. 1,125,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,881,563. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

