LifePro Asset Management Takes $284,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $884,893,000 after acquiring an additional 149,026 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,915,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $391,196,000 after purchasing an additional 263,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PXD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.77. The company had a trading volume of 116,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,203. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.