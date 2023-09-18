Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This is a boost from Lindsay Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Lindsay Australia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get Lindsay Australia alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lindsay Australia news, insider Ian Williams acquired 86,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,975.86 ($64,500.55). 23.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lindsay Australia Company Profile

Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food services, fresh produce, and horticulture sectors in Australia. The company operates through Transport and Rural segments. It also provides seed, chemical, nutrients, fertilizer, irrigation, farm consumables, and packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.