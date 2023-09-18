Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 583,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 1,982,139 shares.The stock last traded at $21.24 and had previously closed at $21.04.

LAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

The company has a current ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 654.7% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lithium Americas by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

