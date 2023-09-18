LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

LiveOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LVO opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $123.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.59. LiveOne has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.19.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveOne will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveOne

About LiveOne

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveOne by 48.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 339,342 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter worth $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveOne by 123.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 80,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

