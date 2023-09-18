LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.
LiveOne Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LVO opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $123.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.59. LiveOne has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.19.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveOne will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveOne
About LiveOne
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
