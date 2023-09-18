Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LMT traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $430.45. 331,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,346. The company has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $447.76 and its 200-day moving average is $459.96.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

