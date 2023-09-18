Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,734,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

LOW traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.94. 389,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,024. The firm has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.93 and its 200 day moving average is $213.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.