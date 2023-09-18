Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,223,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $244,662,000 after acquiring an additional 68,237 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,284. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.68.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.