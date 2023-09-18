LQR House Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LQR) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

LQR House’s (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, September 19th. LQR House had issued 1,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 10th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During LQR House’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

LQR House stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. LQR House has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $7.25.

In related news, CEO Sean Dollinger purchased 86,400 shares of LQR House stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,028,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,557.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal.

