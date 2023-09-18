Luken Investment Analytics LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC owned about 1.01% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $15,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,389.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HYLS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.84. 13,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,656. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.64.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

