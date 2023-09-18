Luken Investment Analytics LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.41. The stock had a trading volume of 401,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,131. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.22. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

