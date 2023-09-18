Luken Investment Analytics LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 364,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,944 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 12.1% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $21,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.57. 95,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

