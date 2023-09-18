Luken Investment Analytics LLC Sells 5,519 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,695,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 69,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $152.47. The stock had a trading volume of 260,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,434. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $104.62 and a 12-month high of $159.57.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

