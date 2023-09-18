LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CLSA

CLSA started coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVMUY

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Up 1.3 %

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $160.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.79. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $200.76.

(Get Free Report)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.